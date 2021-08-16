You're Invited: Tudor Place Garden Party Sept. 22

Photo by tudorplace.org

You’re invited to this year’s 29th Annual Garden Party honoring the Georgetown Garden Club for its prolific service to our community and resolute support for garden projects at Tudor Place.

When: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Come anytime. Stay as long as you like.

What: The garden will be sprinkled with twinkle lights to light the paths as you move about the 5 ½ acre site, meeting old friends and making new ones along the way. Enjoy the champagne tent in the North Garden, Wine and Cheese in the Grape Arbor and tasty treats on the South Lawn. Desserts, coffee and cognac can be found in various tents for those with a sweet tooth who cannot wait ‘til sundown.

Tickets: $300/single ticket. Discount available for Tudor Place Members. CLICK FOR TICKETS.

Committee spots still available (Committee registration includes two tickets, recognition in the invitation & event program, and kick off champagne toast & garden tour on August 24)!

Dress code: Garden Party Glam. Hats & fascinators encouraged. Smart & stylish shoes to walk about the site.

Check-In: No tickets will be mailed. Guest check-in is at the Boxwood Circle.