Yoga at National Building Museum Sept. 19

Photo by Beth A. Wolfe

Rise and shine at the National Building Museum (NBM)on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10:00 am till 11:00 am.

Join Beth A. Wolfe for a mellow, all-level yoga class under the colossal, 75-foot-tall Corinthian columns in the Great Hall of The NBM, America’s leading cultural institution devoted to interpreting the history and impact of the built environment.

The NBM is located just four blocks from the National Mall, directly across the street from the Judiciary Square Metro (Red Line).

All are welcome--the class is open to brand new and seasoned yogis alike! No previous yoga experience required.

Please purchase tickets in advance and BYO yoga mat.