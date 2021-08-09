Women and Slavery in Georgetown Sept. 21

Photo by Georgetown University Archives, Booth Family Center for Special Collections, Lauinger Detail from Backmatter, Day Book for Ledger C, July 7 1803-Nov. 1808 (I.AA.1.b)

Join a “Women and Slavery in Georgetown” discussion on September 21, 2021 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm. Register here.

Elsa Mendoza, Assistant Curator, Georgetown Slavery Archive, Georgetown University will speak about women and slavery at Georgetown, and will examine women’s unique roles in the history of slavery in Georgetown and its namesake university.

Through the intertwined stories of women enslaved at the school and the women from the city who enslaved them, this talk will give insights into how women experienced enslavement at the university and bring attention to the history of women slaveholders in the DC region.

You will be sent a link to ZOOM with instructions, meeting ID and password via email one day before the event.

Explore all six Georgetown topics in the Landmark Lecture series.