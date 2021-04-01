Wild Women of Georgetown Tour April 24
Meet on April 24, 2021 at 10:00 am at Georgetown Waterfront Park, 3303 K Street for a two-hour walking tour.
Hosted by A Tour Of Her Own, enjoy a stroll through the historic Georgetown highlights stories of the women who built and shaped this neighborhood.
Spies and ghosts are just a few of the scandalous stories told alongside stops featuring the beloved Jacqueline Kennedy, Julia Child, and Katherine Graham, owner of the Washington Post.
