Wild Women of Georgetown Tour April 24

April 1, 2021 | by Fondue Pot
Tags:
Photo by A Tour Of Her Own

Meet on April 24, 2021 at 10:00 am at Georgetown Waterfront Park, 3303 K Street for a two-hour walking tour.

 

Hosted by A Tour Of Her Own, enjoy a stroll through the historic Georgetown highlights stories of the women who built and shaped this neighborhood.

 

Spies and ghosts are just a few of the scandalous stories told alongside stops featuring the beloved Jacqueline Kennedy, Julia Child, and Katherine Graham, owner of the Washington Post.

 

Purchase tickets here.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.