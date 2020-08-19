Wild Women of Georgetown

August 19, 2020 | by Butter Dish
Photo by atourofherown.com

Stroll through historic Georgetown and learn about the women who built and shaped this neighborhood.

 

Spies and ghosts  are just a few of the scandalous stories told alongside stops featuring the beloved Jacqueline Kennedy, Julia Child, and Katherine Graham, owner of the Washington Post

 

Private walking tours offered August 22, August 29 and September 5, 2020 from 10:00 am till noon.

 

Register here.

