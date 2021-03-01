WikiGap Challenge March 8

Photo by wikimedia.org

Join the fourth annual WikiGap Campaign and celebrate International Women's Day by working for concrete change: editing and creating Wikipedia articles, and making women more visible online.

The WikiGap Challenge gives the floor to experts on gender policies and rights, learn how to edit Wikipedia – or for those of you who already know, spend the time with making some concrete action.

The event will take place via Zoom. Everyone who has registered will receive a Zoom link after registration closes. The initial parts will be livestreamed on Wikimedia Sverige social media platforms, but the following editathon will be restricted to pre-registered users.

The event is organized by Wikimedia Sverige, Wikimedia DC, the Swedish Embassy to the United States, the Swedish Consulate in New York, and the Swedish Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Program:

Introduction (2pm London time)

Training on how to edit (2.30 pm London time)

Two hours editing (3.30 pm London time)

Anyone who is an experienced user can join a breakout room for editing instead of the training. Register here.