West Wing Reopens July 20
The West Building ground floor of the National Gallery of Art will reopen on July 20th, 2020.
Free, timed passes will be required for entry.
The entrance will be at 6th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.
Exits will be at 6th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW and at 7th Street NW.
West Building, Ground Floor only
Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily
Sculpture Garden
Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily
The East Building is currently closed to the public.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment