West Wing Reopens July 20

Photo by nga.gov

The West Building ground floor of the National Gallery of Art will reopen on July 20th, 2020.



Free, timed passes will be required for entry.

The entrance will be at 6th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.



Exits will be at 6th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW and at 7th Street NW.

West Building, Ground Floor only

Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily



Sculpture Garden

Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily

The East Building is currently closed to the public.