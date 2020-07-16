West Wing Reopens July 20

July 16, 2020 | by Georgetown Saucer
Tags:
Photo by nga.gov

The West Building ground floor of the National Gallery of Art will reopen on July 20th, 2020.


Free, timed passes will be required for entry.

 

The entrance will be at 6th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.


Exits will be at 6th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW and at 7th Street NW.

West Building, Ground Floor only
Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily


Sculpture Garden
Hours: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily

The East Building is currently closed to the public.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.