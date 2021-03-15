This Week's #TakeOutTuesday is at Georgetown Butcher and Clyde's

Photo by georgetownbutcher.com

Support the FINAL #GeorgetownTOT by ordering from Georgetown Butcher and Clyde's for lunch or dinner.

Georgetown Butcher just celebrated their one year anniversary in Georgetown at 3210 Grace Street. You can read more about the persistent and hardworking owner Wendell Allsbrook in this WaPo article from last week. Wendell will offer a TOT special for residents - we'll share more soon. Did you know they have free delivery for orders over $50? Call 202.621.9746.

Clyde's has been a neighborhood staple since 1963, so most residents know it pretty well, but here's a bit of trivia: The gold record displayed in the Atrium was earned by Starland Vocal Band for the group’s classic “Afternoon Delight.” The song was inspired by the appetizer menu of the same name at Clyde’s. The hit record reached the top of the pop chart in July 1976.

(Photo by: clydes.com)

Clyde's has a great special for TOT! Takeout orders for food or beverage of $20 or more will receive a free bottle of Clyde’s label wine: choice of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, or Chardonnay. Orders must be placed over the phone for pick-up. Special Note: Orders must be placed over the phone (202.333.9180) for pick-up and customers must mention Georgetown Take Out Tuesday.