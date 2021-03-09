This Week Make It La Jolie Bleue & El Centro for #TakeOutTuesday

Photo by La Jolie Bleue via Facebook

For TakeOutTuesday this week, please order lunch or dinner from La Jolie Bleue and El Centro.

When asked why the restaurants opened in Georgetown, here's how the restaurants responded (Learn more about these businesses on the GMS blog!):

" I discovered the Georgetown community 5 years ago while I was a food vendor in the Georgetown Farmers Market. The Georgetown community is very helpful and nice. I always wanted to open a small place to serve healthy food here." - Tahar Slimani, La Jolie Bleue

"Chef Sandoval fell in love with the vibe of the Georgetown neighborhood – the community, the lively main street, what’s not to love? He had already opened El Centro on 14th Street and wanted to expand the concept to Georgetown, but with an expanded space and menu." - El Centro



La Jolie Bleue will offer homemade backlawa (traditional in Algeria) or homemade croissant for all Take Out Tuesday orders.

(Photo by: El Centro via Facebook)

El Centro is offering a special Fiesta Package for #GeorgetownTOT customers! Their fiesta package includes your choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert and are available for one guest ($35), two guests ($60) or four guests ($120). With a three-course menu, everyone can experience all the favorite dishes from El Centro in one sitting.