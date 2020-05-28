'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' Streams on YouTube

May 27, 2020 | by Butter Dish
Tags:
Photo by youtube.com/WeAreOne

Tribeca Enterprises is teaming with YouTube for We Are One: A Global Film Festival. 

 

The fest will stream exclusively on YouTube for free and feature over 100 films co-curated by 21 of the most renowned festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and, of course, Tribeca.

 

The 10-day fest will kick off on May 29 and will not only provide entertainment but also offer relief to the COVID-19 pandemic via supporting organizations.

 

The programming will provide a lens to different cultures from all over the world, with films representing over 35 countries and include 23 narrative and 8 documentary features, 57 narrative and 15 documentary short films, 15 archived talks along with 4 festival exclusives and 5 VR programming pieces. 

 

The fest will include 13 world premieres, 31 online premieres and 5 international online premieres. Each selection was handpicked to give shine and highlight each participating festival.

