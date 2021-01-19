Ways to Watch the Inauguration

January 19, 2021 | by Mixing Bowl
Photo by bideninaugural.com

Tune in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20 at bideninaugural.org/watch or on any of these social media channels: YouTubeFacebookTwitter, and Twitch.

 

You can also watch the livestream via these streaming partners:

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Microsoft Bing
  • NewsNOW from Fox
  • AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)
  • AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201)

