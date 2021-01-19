Ways to Watch the Inauguration
January 19, 2021 | by Mixing Bowl
Photo by bideninaugural.com
Tune in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20 at bideninaugural.org/watch or on any of these social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.
You can also watch the livestream via these streaming partners:
- Amazon Prime Video
- Microsoft Bing
- NewsNOW from Fox
- AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)
- AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201)
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment