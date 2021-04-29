Watercolors in the Garden with Justine Swindel

April 28, 2021 | by Guest Plate
Have a DC Home Happy Hour on May 25, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. 

 

The DC area has more than 41,000 homes listed as historic many dating back to development in the mid 1700s. Join artist/illustrator Justine Swindell to watercolor paint and learn about these classic styles and which neighborhoods you find them in. 

 

The kit will include: Watercolor set, Brushes, Warm up activity paper, Watercolor paper with outline.

 

Price is $55/person. Purchase tickets here.

 

Please reach out to meg@shopmadeindc.com with any questions.

 

Shop Made in DC is located at 1533 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown.

