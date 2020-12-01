Watch Sitka Piano Documentary

Photo by sitkadoc.com

The Phillips Collection has been presenting concerts alongside its paintings since 1941. Some of the world's leading pianists have played its Steinway Concert D 542016, but they started hearing something wrong with it: the soundboard. This half-hour documentary — named for the spruce wood that replaced it — tells the story of tearing the piano apart, and bringing it back to life. Along the way, we learn how a piano works, and witness the consummate art of restoration by PianoCraft (pianocraft.net).

Rising international star Olivier Cavé puts it to the test, playing his specialty of Joseph Haydn, in this richly textured cinematic music documentary by independent filmmaker H. Paul Moon.

For best viewing, click here to watch full-screen, and if necessary, click the gear icon to select the highest quality that your speed can handle. Also, click the CC icon if you want to see English captions.

