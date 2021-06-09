Volta Park Virtual Auction

Photo by Friends of Volta Park

Each June, friends and neighbors have gathered at the Friends of Volta Park cocktail party and auction for the park's biggest fundraiser of the year. While the pandemic forced them to cancel last year, they have launched an online auction where you can bid on fantastic experiences, boutique gift certificates and travel packages, anytime between June 13 - 19.

While the auction doesn't officially open until June 13, you can browse items here now.

You will see the auction site also has a "Donate" button. Anyone who donates $250 before June 13 will receive a bottle of wine and a Volta Park tote bag to help you host your own Volta Park cocktail party at home timed with the auction.

Mark your calendar and remember to bid early and often the week of June 13!