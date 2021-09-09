Volta Market Every Friday
Volta Park Market starts Friday, September 10, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm and runs through December 17, 2021 (excluding November 26).
This open air market for fresh produce and prepared food from local farmers and purveyors is operated by the Friends of Volta Park volunteer community organization.
Meet the Farmers and Artisans:
Ana's Twist Ecuadorian inspired organic vegan "on-the-go" food
Chef Ewa Creations Pierogi and Golabki served hot!!
Dress It Up Dressing The perfect vinaigrette to "dress-up" your salad; vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free
Green Planet Microgreens Hydroponically grown microgreens and edible flowers
Lei Musubi Hawaiian-style rice balls
Metropolitan Bakery Freshly baked breads and pastries
Pasta Ilgatto Fresh handcrafted pasta
Qualia Coffee Fresh off the Roast micro-roasters offering whole bean coffee and cold brew
Taim Tasty Mediterranean; Falafels and more
The Chinese Street Market Your local East Asian Pantry in D.C.
The Fresh Mobile Limeade with a twist
Winding Root Farm Farm fresh flowers
Yufka Bakery Hand stretched phyllo dough pastries
Volta Park is located at 1516 34th Street in Georgetown.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment