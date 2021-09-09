Volta Market Every Friday

September 8, 2021 | by Butter Dish
Tags:
Photo by Friends of Volta Park

Volta Park Market starts Friday, September 10, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm and runs through December 17, 2021 (excluding November 26).

 

This open air market for fresh produce and prepared food from local farmers and purveyors is operated by the Friends of Volta Park volunteer community organization. 

 

Meet the Farmers and Artisans:

 

Ana's Twist Ecuadorian inspired organic vegan "on-the-go" food  

Chef Ewa Creations Pierogi and Golabki served hot!! 

Dress It Up Dressing The perfect vinaigrette to "dress-up" your salad; vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free 

Green Planet Microgreens Hydroponically grown microgreens and edible flowers 

Lei Musubi Hawaiian-style rice balls 

Metropolitan Bakery Freshly baked breads and pastries 

Pasta Ilgatto Fresh handcrafted pasta 

Qualia Coffee Fresh off the Roast micro-roasters offering whole bean coffee and cold brew 

Taim Tasty Mediterranean; Falafels and more 

The Chinese Street Market  Your local East Asian Pantry in D.C. 

The Fresh Mobile Limeade with a twist 

Winding Root Farm Farm fresh flowers 

Yufka Bakery Hand stretched phyllo dough pastries 

 

Volta Park is located at 1516 34th Street in Georgetown.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.