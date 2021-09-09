Volta Market Every Friday

Photo by Friends of Volta Park

Volta Park Market starts Friday, September 10, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm and runs through December 17, 2021 (excluding November 26).

This open air market for fresh produce and prepared food from local farmers and purveyors is operated by the Friends of Volta Park volunteer community organization.

Meet the Farmers and Artisans:

Ana's Twist Ecuadorian inspired organic vegan "on-the-go" food

Chef Ewa Creations Pierogi and Golabki served hot!!

Dress It Up Dressing The perfect vinaigrette to "dress-up" your salad; vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free

Green Planet Microgreens Hydroponically grown microgreens and edible flowers

Lei Musubi Hawaiian-style rice balls

Metropolitan Bakery Freshly baked breads and pastries

Pasta Ilgatto Fresh handcrafted pasta

Qualia Coffee Fresh off the Roast micro-roasters offering whole bean coffee and cold brew

Taim Tasty Mediterranean; Falafels and more

The Chinese Street Market Your local East Asian Pantry in D.C.

The Fresh Mobile Limeade with a twist

Winding Root Farm Farm fresh flowers

Yufka Bakery Hand stretched phyllo dough pastries

Volta Park is located at 1516 34th Street in Georgetown.