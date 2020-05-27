Virtual Tudor Tots This Summer

Photo by tudorplace.org

School’s Out, Tots is On!

Virtual Tudor Tots has arrived. Simple crafts, activities and stories led by Tudor Place staff will engage children 5 and under for 45 minutes on Zoom. Tots begins June 5 and ends July 24.

Invite neighbors and register online.

Information about how to join the secure Tudor Place Zoom call will be sent in a separate email.

Please contact education@tudorplace.org or call 202.965.0400 x108 with questions.

This program does not meet on site.