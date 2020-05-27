Virtual Tudor Tots This Summer
School’s Out, Tots is On!
Virtual Tudor Tots has arrived. Simple crafts, activities and stories led by Tudor Place staff will engage children 5 and under for 45 minutes on Zoom. Tots begins June 5 and ends July 24.
Invite neighbors and register online.
Information about how to join the secure Tudor Place Zoom call will be sent in a separate email.
Please contact education@tudorplace.org or call 202.965.0400 x108 with questions.
This program does not meet on site.
