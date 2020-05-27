Virtual Tudor Tots This Summer

May 26, 2020 | by Soo Saucy
Tags:
Photo by tudorplace.org

School’s Out, Tots is On! 

 

Virtual Tudor Tots has arrived. Simple crafts, activities and stories led by Tudor Place staff will engage children 5 and under for 45 minutes on Zoom. Tots begins June 5 and ends July 24. 

 

Invite neighbors and register online.

 

Information about how to join the secure Tudor Place Zoom call will be sent in a separate email.

 

Please contact education@tudorplace.org or call 202.965.0400 x108 with questions. 

 

This program does not meet on site.

