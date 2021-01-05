Photo by tudorplace.org Tudor Place

Join a free, virtual visit to Tudor Place, where the words of Britannia Wellington Peter Kennon and Armistead Peter 3rd will guide you on an inspiring video tour, followed by a live question and answer period with Executive Director Mark Hudson.

Offered as part of the Washington Antiques Show, which has many inspiring and informative virtual events from January 7 through 10, 2021. Registration link gives you access to this free tour and all free events during the run of the show.