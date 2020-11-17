Virtual Talks with Swedish Chef Magnus Nilsson

Photo by Erik Olsson Magnus Nilsson

At the end of 2019, the critically acclaimed chef Magnus Nilsson decided to close his highly respected and much-loved restaurant, Fäviken, at the height of its success.

In his new book, Fäviken: 4015 Days, Beginning to End, Nilsson shares the remarkable story of this one-of-a-kind restaurant and his own extraordinary career. Nilsson’s most personal book yet provides a fascinating first-hand account of Fäviken’s evolution alongside his musings on topics ranging from creative theory, craftsmanship, and sustainability to family and fame.

To celebrate the book launch of Fäviken: 4015 Days, Beginning to End, a series of virtual conversations with Magnus Nilsson and an A-list roster of chefs and cultural luminaries will take place. All talks will include an audience Q&A.

Upcoming dates and details:

December 4: A lecture by Magnus Nilsson hosted by Le Cordon Bleu

December 6: Magnus Nilsson in conversation with Chef Eduardo Jordan, hosted by the National Nordic Museum

December 10: Magnus Nilsson in conversation with Brian McGinn, executive producer and director of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, hosted by The Library Foundation of Los Angeles