Virtual Talks with Swedish Chef Magnus Nilsson
At the end of 2019, the critically acclaimed chef Magnus Nilsson decided to close his highly respected and much-loved restaurant, Fäviken, at the height of its success.
In his new book, Fäviken: 4015 Days, Beginning to End, Nilsson shares the remarkable story of this one-of-a-kind restaurant and his own extraordinary career. Nilsson’s most personal book yet provides a fascinating first-hand account of Fäviken’s evolution alongside his musings on topics ranging from creative theory, craftsmanship, and sustainability to family and fame.
To celebrate the book launch of Fäviken: 4015 Days, Beginning to End, a series of virtual conversations with Magnus Nilsson and an A-list roster of chefs and cultural luminaries will take place. All talks will include an audience Q&A.
Upcoming dates and details:
December 4: A lecture by Magnus Nilsson hosted by Le Cordon Bleu
December 6: Magnus Nilsson in conversation with Chef Eduardo Jordan, hosted by the National Nordic Museum
December 10: Magnus Nilsson in conversation with Brian McGinn, executive producer and director of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, hosted by The Library Foundation of Los Angeles
