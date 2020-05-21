Virtual Talkback with Animator Radford Sechrist May 26th

Photo by gwu.edu

You are invited to a special virtual talkback with animator Radford Sechrist on Tuesday, May 26th, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

Creator and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Netflix original series, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Radford is a well-known professional animator who has worked on classic feature films including Megamind, Kung Fu Panda 2, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Boss Baby.

He also teaches his craft at the California Institute of the Arts, Academy of Art University, Concept Design Academy, and the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art.

Open to all George Washington University students, alumni, and artists in the DC community.

RSVP here.

Watch a trailer of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.