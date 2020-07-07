Virtual Summer Camp at The Phillips Collection July 9
July 9, 2020 | by Hot Dish
Photo by phillipscollection.org
Meet new friends at The Phillips Collection on July 9, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Virtually via Zoom, enjoy the summer tunes of DJ Adrian Loving. Learn to make a refreshing cocktail/mocktail from Republic Restoratives Distillery (get their Chapmans Apple Brandy for the cocktail!).
Explore artworks in the collection that evoke camp memories.
Reserve your free space here.
