View 'Scenes from an Island' Swedish Exhibition

Photo by fotografiska.com

Scenes from an Island by Swedish photographer Florence Montmare just opened at Fotografiska in New York as a virtual exhibition part of their New York’s Photo Sessions.

Utilizing images, text, and video, a visual journey is played out against legendary director Ingmar Bergman’s mise-en-scène, the cinematic landscape on the remote island of Fårö, Sweden.

In the exhibition, Montmare explores the human condition of isolation, displacement, and transience among the elemental conditions of a landscape where land meets water. On display Dec 9 - Feb 28, 2021.

Additionally, in conjunction with Fotografiska’s ongoing Mindfulness Friday’s series, Montmare, a lifelong meditation practitioner, will offer a specialized theme tied to the seven chapters of Scenes from an Island , accompanied by a guided meditation with original music, offering viewers a chance to contemplate her images and while going deeper within themselves.

Visit the exhibition and learn more here.