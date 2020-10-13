View Nat Geo's 'Women: A Century of Change'

by Fondue Pot
Photo by nationalgeographic.org

In honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, you can now view 360° images and explore the rooms of National Geographic’s “Women: A Century of Change” exhibition.

 

Zoom in on photographs, as well as hear the stories behind the images as told by renowned National Geographic photographers Lynn JohnsonErika LarsenHannah Reyes MoralesAmy ToensingJodi CobbNewsha TavakolianKarla Gachet, and Lynsey Addario.

 

You’ll be able to hear from Alicia Garza, American civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, as well as Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society’s first female CEO.

 

Take a virtual tour here.

