Victura Park at the REACH Now Open

April 11, 2021 | by Mixing Bowl
Tags:
Photo by victuraparkdc.com
Located in the River Pavilion at the REACH, Victura Park beer & wine garden is now open.

 

It's a family-friendly, pet-friendly, winery-inspired outdoor oasis! 

 

Dotted with picnic and café tables and shade umbrellas, there’s plenty of space to enjoy a snack overlooking the Potomac or spread out a blanket on the grass with a glass of wine.

 

For more information, click here.

 

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.