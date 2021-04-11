Victura Park at the REACH Now Open
April 11, 2021 | by Mixing Bowl
Photo by victuraparkdc.com
Located in the River Pavilion at the REACH, Victura Park beer & wine garden is now open.
It's a family-friendly, pet-friendly, winery-inspired outdoor oasis!
Dotted with picnic and café tables and shade umbrellas, there’s plenty of space to enjoy a snack overlooking the Potomac or spread out a blanket on the grass with a glass of wine.
