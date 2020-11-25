Victura Park Holiday Market Opens at the REACH

Photo by victuraparkdc.com

Beginning Friday at 4:00 pm through December 20, 2020, Victura Park at the REACH transforms into a festive Holiday Market.

New Winter Market Hours:

Friday 4:00 – 8:00 pm | Saturday 12:00 – 9:00 pm | Sunday 12:00 – 8:00 pm.

Browse an exceptional lineup of local artists, craftspersons, and other specialized vendors offering handmade items, prepackaged treats, and one-of-a-kind artwork and decor. You’ll find the perfect gifts while supporting small businesses including Gray Wolf Spirits, STROB Apothecary, Byrdland Records, Speak Vintage Fashion, Printed Wild, and many more—plus the Kennedy Center Pop-Up Gift Shop!

Enjoy seasonal classics like spiked cider and hot cocoa while you browse, or choose from our signature menu of beer and wine, light snacks, and delicious hot food from the grill.

Victura Park is located at 2700 F Street NW.