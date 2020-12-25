Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam: Livestream Art Tour Dec. 26

Photo by Vincent Van Gogh

Join an online virtual tour of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:40 pm EST. Details here.

Your host for this program is Robert Kelleman, the founder/director of the non-profit community organization Washington, DC History & Culture. Robert earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Art History from the University of Michigan, spent the first two years of his career at the Detroit Institute of Arts, and loves visiting the Van Gogh Museum. Robert is not employed by the Van Gogh Museum - this program is presented by Washington, DC History & Culture.

The Van Gogh Museum holds the world’s largest collection of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings and drawings, plus works by many other artists including Monet, Gauguin, Toulouse-Lautrec and more. We’ll discuss how the museum’s paintings and drawings compare and contrast with well-known items at other museums and the context of these works in Vincent’s life and legacy.

Vincent Willem van Gogh (Dutch: [March 30, 1853 - July 29, 1890) was a Dutch post-impressionist painter who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. In a decade, he created about 2,100 artworks, including around 860 oil paintings, most of which date from the last two years of his life. They include landscapes, still lifes, portraits and self-portraits, and are characterised by bold colours and dramatic, impulsive and expressive brushwork that contributed to the foundations of modern art. He was not commercially successful, and his death at 37 came after years of mental illness, depression and poverty.

The Van Gogh Museum is a Dutch art museum dedicated to the works of Vincent van Gogh and his contemporaries in the Museum Square in Amsterdam South, close to the Stedelijk Museum, the Rijksmuseum, and the Concertgebouw. The museum opened on 2 June 1973, and its buildings were designed by Gerrit Rietveld and Kisho Kurokawa.

The museum contains the largest collection of Van Gogh's paintings and drawings in the world. In 2017, the museum had 2.3 million visitors and was the most-visited museum in the Netherlands, and the 23rd-most-visited art museum in the world. In 2019, the Van Gogh Museum launched the Meet Vincent Van Gogh Experience, a technology-driven "immersive exhibition" on Van Gogh's life and works, which has toured globally.