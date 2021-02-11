Valentine's Day With Veronneau

Photo by bluesalleylive.com Veronneau

Blues Alley hosts streaming jazz with Veronneau Monday, February 15, 2021. Purchase pass here.

Veronneau take their classic sound to another level as they continue their multi-lingual adventure in world and jazz music. Their third album Love & Surrender presents captivating originals and cherished standards. The band takes a deep look at love as a human condition; a mature reflection on infatuation, passion, lust, loss, betrayal, loneliness, and love of family. Lynn Veronneau brings a virtuoso vocal grace to the nylon string acoustic melodies of band-mates Ken Avis and David Rosenblatt and percussionist Bruno Lucini.

Always eager to explore new sounds the Veronneau family grows on the new release to include the traditional Senegalese kora, French accordion, fusion violin and a touch of harmonica and electric guitar. Love & Surrender is a delightful addition to their award winning and chart topping albums, Jazz Samba Project and Joie de Vivre/Joy of Living.

The DC and NOVA based band tour internationally and have appeared live on the BBC, at jazz & world festivals and in the DC areas major venues. They are 6 time winners of the Washington Area's WAMMIE awards for best jazz band, jazz vocals and jazz recording.