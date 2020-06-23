Urban Gardening Masterclass June 25th

Photo by Anthropologie.com

The green-fingered folk at Tulip will be showing you how to create a leafy oasis with gardener Patrick Featherstone on June 25th from 8:00 to 8:45 pm.

Walls, balconies or windowsills – make the most of tiny spaces with low maintenance ideas and failsafe tips to keeping your plants happy and healthy.

You will need:

- Compost

- Plants

- A Pot

- Trowel

This event is free to attend but you will have the option to give a voluntary donation to NHS Charities Together, (registered charity no. 1186569) supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Book your place here for information on how to join this live Zoom event.