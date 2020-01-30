Two Pianists, One Piano, Two Nights

Photo by doaks.org Keisuke Nakagoshi and Eva-Maria Zimmermann

Two pianists on one piano, a Grammy-nominated duo performs works by Stravinsky, Debussy, and others on February 9 and 10 at Dumbarton Oaks Music Room.

Grammy-nominated piano duo ZOFO (Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi) have electrified audiences from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo with their dazzling artistry and outside-the-box thematic programming for one-piano-four-hands.

At Dumbarton Oaks, they will play pieces by Alfredo Casella, Igor Stravinsky, Claude Debussy, Paul Dukas, and others.

Concerts take place on Sunday at 7:00 pm. and Monday at 8:00 pm.

Dumbarton Oaks Music Room is located at 1703 32nd Street in Georgetown.