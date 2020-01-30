Two Pianists, One Piano, Two Nights

January 30, 2020 | by Soo Saucy
Tags:
Photo by doaks.org
Keisuke Nakagoshi and Eva-Maria Zimmermann
Keisuke Nakagoshi and Eva-Maria Zimmermann

Two pianists on one piano, a Grammy-nominated duo performs works by Stravinsky, Debussy, and others on February 9 and 10 at Dumbarton Oaks Music Room.

 

Grammy-nominated piano duo ZOFO (Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi) have electrified audiences from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo with their dazzling artistry and outside-the-box thematic programming for one-piano-four-hands. 

 

At Dumbarton Oaks, they will play pieces by Alfredo Casella, Igor Stravinsky, Claude Debussy, Paul Dukas, and others.

 

Concerts take place on Sunday at 7:00 pm. and Monday at 8:00 pm.

Click here to register.

 

Dumbarton Oaks Music Room is located at 1703 32nd Street in Georgetown.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.