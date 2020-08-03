Tudor Place Virtual Summer Camp
Experience a Tudor Place Adventure in partnership with Urban Adventure Squad for an online summer program, “Environmental Science and Sustainability. ”
For children grades 1-8 the program will focus on current and historical environmental sustainability practices at Tudor Place, including rainwater collection in giant, bus-sized cisterns.
Join via Zoom on Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14 at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm for hour long interactive learning adventures.
PROGRAM FEES: A tiered, pay-what-you-can fee structure. Families who are unable to pay can request a full scholarship. ALL program fees provide direct support to our programs (research, development, instructional time).
Tier 3: Wood Thrush (D.C.’s official bird): $300 per family, per week
Tier 2: Scarlet Oak (D.C.’s official tree): $200 per family, per week
Tier 1: Potomac Bluestone (D.C.’s official rock): $100 per family, per week
Register with Urban Adventure Squad.
Contact the education department for any questions at education@tudorplace.org.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment