Tudor Place Reopens Aug. 6

Photo by tudorplace.org Tudor Place

Tudor Place garden and grounds reopen August 6, 2020 to the public. Members can reserve tickets now for July 30 through August 2.

On five-and-a-half acres, Tudor Place is one of America’s last intact urban estates from the Federal Period.

The open lawns and garden rooms are a delight, and a useful historical record of landscape design over time.

Thomas and Martha Custis Peter put their land to agricultural and ornamental uses. Many of the trees and shrubs they cultivated still grow on the site today.

Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Register here for timed entry tickets.