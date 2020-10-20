Tudor Place Lecture on Marietta Minnigerode Andrews

Photo by tudorplace.org

Tudor Place is sponsoring a free virtual lecture on Marietta Minnigerode Andrews: Womanhood and the Arts with Krystyn R. Moon, Ph.D., University of Mary Washington; Department of History and American Studies on November 17 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm.

Born to a prominent Virginia family, Marietta Minnigerode Andrews’ writings and artwork characterize a southern, white woman trying to make sense of the rapid changes in American society at the turn of the century. Her work, at times nostalgic, functioned as a criticism of the effects of modernity on its celebration of the past. This lecture will explore Andrews’s work as an artist and a writer, giving insight to life in the Washington metropolitan region in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

You will be sent a link to Zoom with instructions, meeting ID and password via email one day before the event.

Register here.