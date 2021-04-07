Tudor Place House & Garden Reopening April 10
April 6, 2021 | by Guest Plate
Photo by tudorplace.org
Tudor Place is reopening its Historic House and Garden on April 10, 2021
Open on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4:00 pm.
Reserve free, timed ticket entry.
Bring a picnic and relax in the garden.
New: Self-guided visits to the Historic House.
Health and safety guidelines follow current DC and CDC policies.
Tudor Place is located at1644 31st Street in Georgetown.
How lovely to have a picnic in the Tudor Place Gardens
