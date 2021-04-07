Tudor Place House & Garden Reopening April 10

Photo by tudorplace.org

Tudor Place is reopening its Historic House and Garden on April 10, 2021

Open on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4:00 pm.

Reserve free, timed ticket entry.

Bring a picnic and relax in the garden.

New: Self-guided visits to the Historic House.

Health and safety guidelines follow current DC and CDC policies.

Tudor Place is located at1644 31st Street in Georgetown.