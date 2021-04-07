Tudor Place House & Garden Reopening April 10

April 6, 2021 | by Guest Plate
comments1 Comment
Photo by tudorplace.org

Tudor Place is reopening its Historic House and Garden on April 10, 2021 

 

Open on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4:00 pm.

 

Reserve free, timed ticket entry.

 

Bring a picnic and relax in the garden.

 

New: Self-guided visits to the Historic House.

 

Health and safety guidelines follow current DC and CDC policies.

 

Tudor Place is located at1644 31st Street in Georgetown.

Diana Bulger Apr. 07, 2021 @ 9:39 am

How lovely to have a picnic in the Tudor Place Gardens

