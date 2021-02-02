Tudor Nights: A Most Awful and Lamentable Tragedy Feb. 25

Photo by Courtesy of Library of Congress

While observing the power of a new cannon called the “Peacemaker” aboard the naval vessel USS Princeton, Commodore Beverley Kennon, husband of Tudor Place’s Britannia Wellington Peter Kennon, was killed by an explosion of the weapon. The event was a national tragedy and left Britannia a widow with a young child. She returned to live with her mother at Tudor Place, where she remained for most of the remainder of her life.

This February marks 177 years since this horrific event. In commemoration, Executive Director Mark Hudson will share the story of the Kennons, the Commodore’s naval career, and details of the ill-fated voyage of the Princeton on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 6:30 pm - 7:15 pm.

Tudor Nights is an exclusive opportunity to see rarely displayed objects and ephemera from the Tudor Place Collection & Archive.

