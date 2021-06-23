Tour Historic City Tavern Club June 25

Photo by citytavernclubdc.org

Join the City Tavern Preservation Foundation on June 25th from 12:00 to 1:00 pm for a peek inside one of D.C. most exclusive and historic private clubs, the City Tavern Club.

The City Tavern was constructed in 1796 and opened late that year with Clement Sewall as innkeeper. From 1796 to 1836, it served many of our founding fathers for various social functions. George Washington was on the Board of the Bank of Columbia next door, and the Tavern had close associations with John and Samuel Adams, as well as Thomas Jefferson.

Whether you're interested in history, period furnishings and decor, this is a peek into history that you will not want to miss. The City Tavern Preservation is a 501(c)3 with a mission to preserve and steward the City Tavern, the last remaining Federal Tavern in Washington, D.C., through education and promotion of its history and significance to the public.

Register here.

The City Tavern Club is located at 3206 M Street in Georgetown.