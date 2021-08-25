Tour the City Tavern Club Sept. 24
Tour the City Tavern Club, Georgetown's Premiere Private Club with a History Dating Back to 1796 on September 24, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.
If you love Federal Period Architecture, Decorative Arts, and learning about the history of Georgetown, this tour is for you.
Docents from the City Tavern Preservation Foundation will lead you through all four floors of the City Tavern. Highlights include a hand written invitation by first lady Abigail Adams, a map of Washington, D.C. from 1796 and much, more.
