Tour the City Tavern Club Sept. 24

Tour the City Tavern Club, Georgetown's Premiere Private Club with a History Dating Back to 1796 on September 24, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.

If you love Federal Period Architecture, Decorative Arts, and learning about the history of Georgetown, this tour is for you.

(Photo by: citytavernclubdc.org)

Docents from the City Tavern Preservation Foundation will lead you through all four floors of the City Tavern. Highlights include a hand written invitation by first lady Abigail Adams, a map of Washington, D.C. from 1796 and much, more.

