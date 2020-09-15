Taste and Shop Georgetown Oct. 5-25

Photo by Sam Kittner for Georgetown BID

Eat, drink, shop and play in Georgetown!

(Photo by: georgetowndc.com)

This year, a revised Taste of (and Shop) Georgetown is a three-week long promotional event from October 5 through 25.

Take-out, delivery and outdoor dining specials at Georgetown restaurants and streateries, paired with Fall shopping and service promotions.

From brunch, to family-style meals, and options to satisfy your sweet tooth, we’re keeping the spirit of the event alive: eating.

Check in with the Georgetown BID for a full list of participants and their promotions soon.