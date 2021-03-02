TakeOutTuesday at Susheria & Martin's Tavern March 2

Photo by Susheria

On Tuesday, March 2nd please order take out for lunch or dinner from either Susheria or Martin’s Tavern.

Martin's Tavern will offer $10 off #GeorgetownTOT orders placed through the Martin's Tavern website, DoorDash, Caviar, and over the phone.

Susheria will offer a complimentary pisco sour, specialty of the house.

We asked the owners a series of questions, and their responses to what dishes they recommend to new customers stood out the most - more Q&A available here.

Susheria: "Aji de gallina is a typical Peruvian dish and one of my favorites. It is pulled chicken cooked in a yellow pepper sauce, (aji), served on top of rice. It can be a bit spicy.”

(Photo by: Martin's Tavern)

Martin's Tavern: "This is always such a difficult question for me... One of my favorites is our crab cakes and there are many different ways to try them here. We have the petite crab cake appetizer, the crab cake sandwich, and the crab cake meal. Our crab cake recipe has been the same since we opened in 1933!"

After you order your take out, enter the giveaway here and you could win a bottle of wine from one of our local liquor stores, gift cards from local bakeries, or other local businesses.

Giveaway sponsored by the Nancy Taylor Bubes Group of Washington Fine Properties. Congratulations to the Tarr’s on P Street - winner’s of last week’s give away. Carrington Tarr: “I love participating in this effort to help Georgetown restaurants because it is a win-win for them and us, the customers. Not only are we receiving delicious food, but also rediscovering some old favorites and finding new ones. It has really made me appreciate all the great restaurant choices we have in our neighborhood! Participating in TakeOutTuesdays helps ensure they stay here.”