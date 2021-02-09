This #TakeOutTuesday Make It Bistrot Lepic and Pizzeria Paradiso

Photo by Bistrot Lepic

This #TakeOutTuesday, February 9th, please choose from either Bistrot Lepic or Pizzeria Paradiso. Lunch or Dinner! Last week, Bistrot Lepic was named 1 of Tom Sietsema’s 8 favorite places to eat right now and Pizzeria Paradiso was just named 1 of the 12 “Must-Try” Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week by Washingtonian Magazine.

(Photo by: Pizzeria Paradiso)

There’s a weekly give away to help track the impact and thank you for participating. After you order your take out, enter the giveaway here and you could win a bottle of wine from one of our local liquor stores, gift cards from local bakeries, or other local businesses. Giveaway sponsored by the Nancy Taylor Bubes Group of Washington Fine Properties.

We asked the owners a series of questions, and their responses to why they chose Georgetown to open their business stood out the most - more Q&A available here.

Cyrille Brenac, owner, Bistrot Lepic: I was looking for a great neighborhood and Georgetown with its international community is perfect for our little French Bistrot.

Ruth Gresser, Owner & Chef, Pizzeria Paradiso: Georgetown has everything and is a core, vibrant neighborhood of Washington DC. It is home to residents, students, tourists and businesses and all of these groups love pizza. Georgetown, as the location for the first expansion of Pizzeria Paradiso in 2002, was simply a natural choice. Plus Georgetown is so full of such beauty and history, we wanted to be part of that.