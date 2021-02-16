TakeOutTuesday at Kafe Leopold & City Sliders

Photo by City Sliders

This Tuesday, February 16th, please order take out from either Kafe Leopold or City Sliders. Lunch or Dinner!

After you order your take out, enter the giveaway here and you could win a bottle of wine from one of our local liquor stores, gift cards from local bakeries, or other local businesses. Giveaway sponsored by the Nancy Taylor Bubes Group of Washington Fine Properties. Congratulations to Jane and Tim Matz, our winners of last week’s raffle and thank you to them for being loyal #GeorgetownTOT supporters!

(Photo by: Kafe Leopold)

Please see more information (including interviews with the owners + chefs of all our selected restaurants) here:

Brian Yousefi, City Sliders: Chef Brian Yousefi has been in the food and hospitality industry for over 25 years. He has been cooking since he was 11 years old and has had a great passion for making incredible food ever since. Chef Brian is incredibly knowledgeable about flavors and trends within the food industry and has spent years cultivating and fine tuning a menu to bring to the Georgetown community.

From Zagat re: Kafe Leopold: “Pastries so good you’ll feel you’re back in old Vienna” lure the Georgetown “ladies who lunch” to this Austrian-fusion “gem” that exudes “European flair”; “modern" furnishings and “great outdoor seating” beside a fountain make for “huge weekend crowds”, but it’s a “fun, trendy” stop all week long.

Mention #TakeOutTuesday when you order so we can track our impact and include any specials they are offering.