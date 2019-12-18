Photo by Clyde's

Wherever you are, ring in the new decade with Surf & Turf With Champagne!

(Photo by: The Hamilton ) The Hamilton

The Clyde's Family (The Hamilton, Clyde’s of Gallery Place, Clyde’s of Georgetown, Clyde’s at Mark Center, Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm, Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, Clyde’s Tower Oaks Lodge, Clyde’s of Columbia) invite you to celebrate!

In addition to their holiday menu, they're featuring a celebratory package for two priced at $150.

Included is a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and two surf & turf dinners with 5-Ounce Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake.

They'll also have party favors, noisemakers, and a toast at midnight. This special price is available all day on Tuesday, December 31. No further discounts apply.

Visit Clyde's and The Hamilton DC for menus and reservations.