Sunrise Pilates at House of Sweden Aug. 12

Photo by House of Sweden

Sunrise Pilates is back at House of Sweden.

Join in Aug 12, 2021 from 6:30 to 7:30 am for both in-person and online. Register here.

Pilates is a great way to strengthen your body while improving flexibility.

Certified Instructor Ulrika Frank, Wellness lies Within will lead through this ALL LEVEL class with modified exercises available.

You will need a mat or a towel, bare feet, and light comfortable clothing and they recommend to keep a bottle of water nearby.

In person: $5/per person

Online participation via zoom is FREE

Limited availability on the rooftop to allow safe distancing.

House of Sweden is located at 2900 K Street in Georgetown.