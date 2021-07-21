Sunrise Pilates at House of Sweden Aug. 12
Sunrise Pilates is back at House of Sweden.
Join in Aug 12, 2021 from 6:30 to 7:30 am for both in-person and online. Register here.
Pilates is a great way to strengthen your body while improving flexibility.
Certified Instructor Ulrika Frank, Wellness lies Within will lead through this ALL LEVEL class with modified exercises available.
You will need a mat or a towel, bare feet, and light comfortable clothing and they recommend to keep a bottle of water nearby.
- In person: $5/per person
- Online participation via zoom is FREE
Limited availability on the rooftop to allow safe distancing.
House of Sweden is located at 2900 K Street in Georgetown.
