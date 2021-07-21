Sunrise Pilates at House of Sweden Aug. 12

July 21, 2021 | by The Scoop
Tags:
Photo by House of Sweden

Sunrise Pilates is back at House of Sweden. 

 

Join in Aug 12, 2021 from 6:30 to 7:30 am for both in-person and online. Register here.

 

Pilates is a great way to strengthen your body while improving flexibility.

Certified Instructor Ulrika Frank, Wellness lies Within will lead through this ALL LEVEL class with modified exercises available.

 

You will need a mat or a towel, bare feet, and light comfortable clothing and they recommend to keep a bottle of water nearby.

  • In person: $5/per person
  • Online participation via zoom is FREE

Limited availability on the rooftop to allow safe distancing.

 

House of Sweden is located at 2900 K Street in Georgetown.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.