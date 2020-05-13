Sunday Serenity Zoom Yoga

Photo by georgetowndc.com Alia Peera and Audrey Roxas

Yoga instructors Alia Peera and Audrey Roxas are back to host their sixth annual summer yoga series with Dumbarton House – this year, brought directly to your home thanks to Zoom!

Enjoy a serene 60 minute all-levels vinyasa flow class that should be fun and challenging for both experienced yogis and yoga skeptics alike.

A $5 donation per person is suggested for the class. Donations will go directly to the instructors.