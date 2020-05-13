Sunday Serenity Zoom Yoga

May 13, 2020 | by Espresso Cup
Photo by georgetowndc.com
Alia Peera and Audrey Roxas
Yoga instructors Alia Peera and Audrey Roxas are back to host their sixth annual summer yoga series with Dumbarton House – this year, brought directly to your home thanks to Zoom!

 

Enjoy a serene 60 minute all-levels vinyasa flow class that should be fun and challenging for both experienced yogis and yoga skeptics alike.

 

A $5 donation per person is suggested for the class. Donations will go directly to the instructors. 

 

Reservations are required to receive the Zoom meeting link.

