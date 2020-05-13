Sunday Serenity Zoom Yoga
Yoga instructors Alia Peera and Audrey Roxas are back to host their sixth annual summer yoga series with Dumbarton House – this year, brought directly to your home thanks to Zoom!
Enjoy a serene 60 minute all-levels vinyasa flow class that should be fun and challenging for both experienced yogis and yoga skeptics alike.
A $5 donation per person is suggested for the class. Donations will go directly to the instructors.
Reservations are required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
