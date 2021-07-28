Summer Restaurant Week Starts Aug. 9

Photo by libertedc.com

Summer Restaurant Week is from Monday, August 9, to Sunday, August 15, 2021. RAMW's signature summer dining event returns to a one-week promotion with Restaurant Week diners able to enjoy three-course menus however they are comfortable at 200+ restaurants ranging from fast-casual eateries to fine dining destinations in neighborhoods throughout the region.

Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $22 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $35 or $55 per person for on-premise dining. Many restaurants will also offer RW-To-Go dinner meals, available at two price points: $60 or $120 for two people and $100 or $200 for four people.

See participating restaurants here.