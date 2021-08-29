Stan Squirewell Exhibition at Kreeger Museum

Photo by Courtesy of the Artist Stan Squirewell, Tina and Chelsea, 2021

Through October 30, 2021 visit Kreeger Museum to view an exhibition by Stan Squirewell, painter, photographer, installation, and performance artist.

Born and raised in Washington, DC in Anacostia's Barry Farm neighborhood, Squirewell established a serious art practice while working from his Harlem-based studio before moving to Louisville, KY where he currently lives and works. His work examines who curates and controls the narratives that become accepted as history; from what perspective is history written, whose stories are told, and whose are neglected?

Presented in collaboration with The Nicholson Project, a paid artist residency program and neighborhood garden in Ward 7’s Fairlawn neighborhood. Their mission is to support, provide opportunities, engage, and amplify artists and creatives from our community and the local artist community—particularly artists of color and those from Ward 7 and 8—while engaging neighbors through community-based programming.