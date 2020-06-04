Spies & Spymasters Virtual Happy Hour June 11

Photo by bbc.com Jack Barsky and Keri Russell

Real life The Americans with the Barsky Family!

You can’t visit the Spy Museum right now, but you can hear about favorite stories about the spies who live on in their galleries.

Why not do it over a cocktail? Join online for a virtual happy hour.

A local bartender from Stoney’s on P Street will be shaking up a cocktail and sharing the recipe for a drink that will cure your pandemic blues, and then we’ll supply a thrilling tale.

What happens when a Soviet spy decides his American life is the best fit?

Join Jack Barsky and Spy Museum Curator and Historian Vince Houghton for a discussion of Barsky’s double life as an American businessman who was really an East German spy for the Soviets in the 1980s.

Barsky, who shared his story in the book Deep Undercover: My Secret Life & Tangled Allegiances as a KGB Spy in America, is featured in our Spies Next Door exhibition. He will be joined by the top reason he stayed in the States—his daughter Chelsea Dittrich. She has told her own unique story in the A&E documentary, The Spy Who Raised Me. Get ready for a cozy family evening spy style.

You’re welcome to ask questions after the talk—whether they relate to the Barsky family or bartending.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020

5:30 pm

TICKETS: FREE! REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

REGISTER NOW

Need cocktail ideas? This occasion calls for only one drink, the “White Russian!”:

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Kahlúa

1 splash Heavy cream

Directions: Add the vodka and Kahlúa to an Old Fashioned glass with ice. Top with the heavy cream and stir. Za zda-ró-vye agents!