Spies in Disguise: Halloween Edition Oct. 15

Photo by spymuseum.org

International Spy Museum invites you to ditch the Halloween costume and go undercover in disguise October 15, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

This Halloween take your transformation to the next level by learning the top secret tradecraft used by spies on undercover missions.

Meet Jonna Mendez, former CIA Chief of Disguise, and learn tips from professional make-up artist, Roger Riggle.

Using materials gathered from home or purchased prior to the workshop you will practice creating effects such as old age, glamour, scars, and bruising. The whole family will transform their appearance and identity and then be challenged on a quick change disguise mission. Who knows, we may have the next chief of disguise in our ranks …

PLEASE NOTE: Spies in Disguise is suggested for recruits ages 8 to 13 and their handlers. This program will be done in SPY’s virtual Zoom room. Connection information will be sent in confirmation email. Program tickets are non-refundable.

Purchase tickets here.