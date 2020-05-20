Spend Memorial Day at Mount Vernon

Photo by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WestFrontMansionMountVernon Mount Vernon's West Front Mansion

Make it a family affair and enjoy an educational tour of Mount Vernon, George Washington‘s Virginia estate on Memorial Day.

The estate’s website has a virtual 360-degree tour, complete with facts about the mansion and Washington’s life.

Order by May 22nd and have your Memorial Day meal prepared by the Mount Vernon Inn. Meals can be picked up curbside on Sunday, May 24 to enjoy on Memorial Day.

There’s family-friendly trivia game every Thursday in May at 4:00 pm.

Engage your kids in an immersive learning experience about George Washington’s home.