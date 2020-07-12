Shakespeare Theatre to Rebroadcast 'Mock Trial'

Photo by Shakespeare Theatre

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the Shakespeare Theatre’s Mock Trail you have two more chances to do so. If you bought a ticket the first time and missed it on June 22nd, this is your chance to see it or you can register for the first time.

You get to see Judges Merrick B. Garland, Patricia A. Millett, Neomi Rao, and Amy Berman Jackson hear a case based on the events of A Midsummer Night's Dream argued by former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and Abbe David Lowell from Winston & Strawn LLP.

The two streaming dates: Friday, July 24 at 8:00 pm and Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 pm.

This stream is of the previously-recorded live broadcast, but you will still be able to chat with other viewers and act as jury to vote live during the trial!

To claim your ticket click on this link.