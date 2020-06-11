Shakespeare Theatre Hosts Mock Trial June 22

Photo by shakespearetheatre.org

Court is now in session. The Shakespeare Theatre Company presents a virtual mock trial on June 22, 2020.

Hear an appellate argument before a panel of judges, based on a legal issue arising out of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Heralded as “The funniest, most entertaining event in Washington,” by Roll Call magazine, the Mock Trial series features prominent law professionals as they explore the connection between classical theatre and modern-day law. Past participants include justices and judges from the United States Supreme Court, the Supreme Court of Canada, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, and the United States Court of Appeals to name a few.

Judges and advocates will be connected remotely via video while remaining safely in their chambers, homes, and offices.

Conceived in 1994, the Mock Trial Series explores the connection of classical theatre and modern-day law.

Tickets to the event have been known to sell out in minutes due to the prominent law professionals it hosts, such as U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, and the Honourable Suzanne Côté from the Supreme Court of Canada, as well as Chief Judge Merrick B. Garland, Judge David S. Tatel, Judge Thomas B. Griffith, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, Judge Patricia A. Millett, Judge Cornelia T.L. Pillard, Judge Robert L. Wilkins and Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Tickets are $50. Free for students. Purchase here.