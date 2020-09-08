Sculpture Garden at Kreeger Museum Reopens

Photo by Judith Beermann Jacques Lipchitz "Hagar in the Desert" (also known as Hagar III)

The Kreeger Museum’s Sculpture Garden has reopened with limited capacity and hours. The Sculpture Garden features work by Carol Brown Goldberg, Rainer Lagemann, Dalya Luttwak, George Rickey, Lucien Wercollier and notable Washington, DC artists Kendall Buster, and Foon Sham.

Reservations for timed entry must be made in advance and in order to manage safe capacity. Group sizes are limited to no more than five people per household group.

The Kreeeger Museum is located at 2401 Foxhall Road, NW.